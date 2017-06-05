Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah lauds players' attitude ahead of AFCON qualifier

Black Stars coordinator Stephen Appiah has hailed the players' attitude ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

The former Ghana captain has appreciated the players for the dedication in training since preparations started.

“I’ve been at training grounds for the past three days and am not surprised with what am seeing," he told GHOne TV

"The players who have been called are proving themselves and their good as well.

“Yesterday I told head coach (Kwesi Appiah) that am really enjoying the training because you can see some competition in the team especially with the inclusion of new players, so am not surprised at all."

The West African giants will also take on Mexico and USA in two high-profile international friendlies on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

