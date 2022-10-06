Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah pays tribute to Kwadwo Asamoah following retirement

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has paid tribute to former teammate Kwadwo Asamoah after announcing his retirement.

Appiah had a brief spell with Kwadwo Asamoah in the national team before the two played at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

According to sources Stephen Appiah wanted Kwadwo Asamoah to take up the No.10 jersey when he retired from the Black Stars.

The duo played for Italian giants Juventus in their respective clubs.

“Sharing the pitch with you was an absolute joy. Enjoy retirement bro”, Stephen Appiah took to social media to commend the illustrious career of Kwadwo Asamoah.

Kwadwo Asamoah reacted to the post, “Thank you Capito”

The versatile midfielder quit after more than a year without a club and will now pursue a career as a football agent.

Kwadwo Asamoah had a successful playing career, winning 13 trophies and making 279 Serie A appearances with 250 starts, scoring 12 goals and 24 assists.

He holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by an African player, having played for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari.

Kwadwo Asamoah also played in 32 UEFA Champions League games, 16 Europa League games, and 17 Coppa Italia games.

The 33-year-old joined Juventus in June 2012 for 18 million Euros, which was widely considered a large fee at the time, making him one of the most expensive African players.

At the international level, Kwadwo Asamoah made his Black Stars debut in 2009, playing 71 times for Ghana and scoring four goals. He represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013 and was at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.