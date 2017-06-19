Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah reveals his frightening moment in his career

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has recounted the frightening moment during his active playing career.

Appiah, 36, revealed that he suffered a cardiac arrest during his time with Italian giants Juventus that nearly ended his career prematurely.

“I had a knee operation in Turkey and left for Dubai for the rehab. Later in August I felt some pains in my system. By August –September, I couldn’t breathe properly and was panting even when lacing my boots,” he said on the Legends Show on GHOne.

“It became unbearable on October 18, 2007 when I was in camp ahead of a clash with Inter Milan and I complained to the club for more attention. It was scary.” he added.

Ten Africans have passed away with cardiac arrest in the last ten years, most recently being the death of former Ivorian star Chiek Tiote.

