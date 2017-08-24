Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah urges footballers to stay fit for wives

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen “Tornado” Appiah, in an interview, revealed that regular workout is the secret behind his shredded physique; which his wife adores!

The ex-professional footballer, who has confirmed his participation in next month’s “Celebrity Workout”– a session organized by event powerhouse, Primeval Media,went further to intimate his addiction to keeping fit despite his being hard pressed for time.

Appiah, Team Manager of the Black Stars and a regular pundit on the Football Legends Night Show – another product of Primeval Media – added that, even in retirement, he continues to offer counsel to family, friends and associates to work out as regularly as possible.

Tornado has been a regular at “Accra Works Out” and continues to join the assembly even as it has been replaced by “Celebrity Workout”. He joins a growing list of celebrities – Gloria Sarfo, Salma Mumin, Evelyn Addo, Okyeame Kwame, DKB, etc. – who have confirmed participation in the “Celebrity Workout”.

“Celebrity Workout” is a three-hour aerobic session with celebrities, keep-fit clubs and private individuals at the Aviation Social Centre on Saturday, 23rd September 2017.

Participants will work out to good dance music and be treated to healthy bites and free medical screening after the event.

The event is powered by Primeval Media, an event organizing company, with support from Acacia Medical Center.

Participation in the Celebrity Workout is absolutely free but, interested persons need to call 050 161 93 52 to register.

Source: Ghanacrusader.com

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)