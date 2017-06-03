Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah urges Kwadwo Asamoah to stay at Juventus

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has told to stay at Juventus despite his lack of game time.

The former Udinese midfielder has found first team opportunities difficult to come by this season due to the emergence of Brazilian left full back Alex Sandro.

The 28-year-old has been mooted to be a transfer target for a host clubs across Europe this summer.

But Appiah, who is an ex-Bianconeri implored Asamoah to reject transfer overtures and stay at the club next season.

“They [Juventus] like him a lot,” he said.

“He has had a lot of injuries but whenever he comes back he is always in the team."

“That shows you how much they like him there."

