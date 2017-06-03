Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah urges Kwadwo Asamoah to stay at Juventus

Published on: 03 June 2017

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has told to stay at Juventus despite his lack of game time.

The former Udinese midfielder has found first team opportunities difficult to come by this season due to the emergence of Brazilian left full back Alex Sandro.

The 28-year-old has been mooted to be a transfer target for a host clubs across Europe this summer.

But Appiah, who is an ex-Bianconeri implored Asamoah to reject transfer overtures and stay at the club next season.

“They [Juventus] like him a lot,” he said.

“He has had a lot of injuries but whenever he comes back he is always in the team."

“That shows you how much they like him there."

  • Col. Q says:
    June 03, 2017 02:21 pm
    Coach Appiah has fallen back into his "oldself" again! Lack of self confidence! There in Sudan, they swallowed anything he told them to do; here in Ghana, he is once more confronted with the critical eyes and control of the players and also his critics.His statement should have been, " I'm really happy to be back again, it's great and an honour to be back coaching the Black Stars again" ! His statement “I miss Sudan so much. They are lovely people. They appreciated everything I did for them and respected me." “They are very welcoming and friendly, it was a nice experience and o enjoyed working in the country." It is like telling Ghanaians , " I regret leaving the Sudan job" ! The man has not properly started doing his job in Ghana, but has already started regretting his decision to come back to his former post!!! BLACK STARS HAVE A PROBLEM!

