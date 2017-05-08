Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah's son Rodney named MVP at Private Schools gala

Published on: 08 May 2017
Rodney Appiah receiving his award.

Stephen Appiah's second son Rodney was named best player at a just ended private schools football tournament in Accra.

Rodney captained British International School to third place but he enchanted all and sundry with his sultry skills.

The one-day soccer fiesta, which took place at the Lizzy Sports complex in Accra brought together 14 international schools with Grace International School taking home the trophy.

Rodney and his teammates are expected to embark on a training tour in Lome, Togo to play BIS Lomé and other schools.

