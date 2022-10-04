Ex-Ghana coach Avram Grant wants Hull City job

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant is keen on the vacant Hull City managerial position, according to reports.

The former Chelsea boss is reported to have declared his interest on becoming the new Hull City manager.

The Tigers are in the hunt for a new boss following the sacking of Shota Arveladze.

The English Championship side parted ways with Shota Arveladze after being in charge for nine months.

Hull Live reports that Avran Grant has declared he is interested in the role at the MKM Stadium.

Other names that has also popped up are Carlos Carvalhal and Pedro Martins.

Avram Grant last managed in England in 2011.

He has managed sides such as Chelsea, West Ham United, Portsmouth, NorthEast United, Ghana among others.