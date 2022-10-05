Ex-Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac calls for unity ahead of World Cup

Former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has urged Ghanaians to unite and support the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars have had a shaky warm-up towards the tournament in Qatar, after losing to Brazil 3-0 and beating Nicaragua 1-0 in their last two friendlies.

Fans of the Black Stars remain unconvinced by the potential of the team. However, Milovan Rajevac has high hopes in the current Ghana team.

“In 2010, the situation was pretty similar, the group was strong, but Ghana managed to pass through with all the challenges and make historical success,” the Serbian told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“Unity in the team is the crucial aspect for achieving great things. Ghana has the talent and the passion, I’m sure that every player, coach and official will do their best to make Ghana proud,” he added.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.