Ex-Ghana defender Joe Addo fumes over Otto Addo's role as part-time coach ahead of the World Cup

Former defender of the Black Stars, Joe Addo, has been left fuming as Ghana heads to the World Cup with a part-time coach.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has been working as trainer of the national team, combing it with his role at German club Dortmund.

With just a month to the competition in Qatar, assistant coach of the Black Stars George Boateng has also taken up a punditry job with beIN Sports.

Addo, who represented Ghana at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations, says the Football Association must be joking heading to the World Cup with uncommitted coaches.

"You're going there with a part time Coach? Are you kidding me, in this day and age? We must have a substantive Coach to go to World Cup. Either we have a permanent coach or we don't have a coach," he said on GH One TV.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H at the World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.