Ex-Ghana FA capo Alhaji Jawula says Ghana will benefit from Nyantakyi’s new appointment

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman Alhaji MND Jawula says he is not surprised by Kwesi Nyantakyi's CAF first vice president appointment and says it will greatly benefit Ghana.

Nyantyakyi’s appointment was approved by the CAF Executive committee on Monday during its first meeting under new president Ahmad Ahmad.

The astute lawyer is the first Ghanaian to occupy such position in African football adding to his FIFA executive committee position.

Speaking to Starr Sports, Jawula said, “I am not surprised that it has come to pass but it is really good for Ghana.”

“we should put our hands together and support Kwesi Nyantakyi so that we can benefit as a nation from his new role because if he’s working hard out there and we don’t respect him, his efforts will go waste.”

“With his new role, many Ghanaians will get the chance to serve on CAF’s various committees."

“There is a saying that when your mother is at the funeral, you never go hungry so that is our chance.”he added.

