Ex-Ghana FA chief Jawula urges current administration to SNUB foreign coaches for Black Stars job
Former Ghana FA chairman Lepowura MND Jawula wants to current administration to appoint a local coach to handle the Black Stars.
The CAF member says foreigners have failed the country and have nothing new to offer.
Jawula wants ex-internationals like former Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko, Kwesi Appiah, Samuel Osei Kuffour and Ghana-born ex-France captain Marcel Desailly.
The Ghana Football Association have begun the process of appointing a new coach to replace Avram Grant .
''These foreign coaches have failed us; they are a waste of money and they are not going to help us so we must abandon them,'' Jawula told the Graphic Sports in an exclusive interview.
Transparent says:February 15, 2017 12:49 pm