Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ex-Ghana FA chief Jawula urges current administration to SNUB foreign coaches for Black Stars job

Published on: 15 February 2017
Herve Renard

Former Ghana FA chairman Lepowura MND Jawula wants to current administration to appoint a local coach to handle the Black Stars.

The CAF member says foreigners have failed the country and have nothing new to offer.

Jawula wants ex-internationals like former Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko, Kwesi Appiah, Samuel Osei Kuffour and Ghana-born ex-France captain Marcel Desailly.

The Ghana Football Association have begun the process of appointing a new coach to replace Avram Grant .

''These foreign coaches have failed us; they are a waste of money and they are not going to help us so we must abandon them,'' Jawula told the Graphic Sports in an exclusive interview.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Transparent says:
    February 15, 2017 12:49 pm
    Why at all is Selas Tetteh not the leading candidate for the job?he trained the current BS squad, at the junior level.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations