Ex-Ghana FA vice capo Fred Pappoe not impressed with GPL growth

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Fred Pappoe believes the Ghana Premier League has failed to hit the height as it should by now.

The Ghana Premier League has over the years come under haevy criticism for its inability to compete with some top leagues on the continent.

Many of its advocates blame the league’s inability to secure a headline sponsor on the unattractive nature of the competition.

“It is true we are stagnant, we are not growing and I believe we have an opportunity to grow. We can still do a lot of things better, we take so many things for granted and that is the main reason the local league has fallen below its standards” he told Starr FM .

Ghanaian Football Clubs have failed to impress in the continents flagship competition for close to two decades.

