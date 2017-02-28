Ex-Ghana goalie Richard Kingson believes youngster Richard Ofori needs mentoring to reach full potential

Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson believes up-and-coming shot-stopper Richard Ofori needs mentoring to reach his full potential.

Ofori was a third choice goalkeeper for Ghana during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Wa All Stars custodian impressed during his debut against Burkina Faso in a third-placed match.

And Kingson, who earned 90 caps for the West Africans, has argued the youngster needs mentoring to reach his full potential.

“We have great goalkeepers but they need directions," he told Asempa FM

“During the AFCON in Gabon, I had a call from Richard Ofori when he was selected to be in the post against Burkina Faso and I gave him advice."

"I was really impressed with his performance because that was his first competitive match for the country."

“After the match, I said if this guy gets good direction I believe he will be in the post for the country for a long time."

“We have seen the likes of Adam Kwarasey in the Black Stars but because they couldn’t get proper direction their performance was not up to the peak because he was performing when I was around the team.” He added.

