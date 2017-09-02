Ex-Ghana international Laryea Kingston blames Kwesi Appiah for Black Stars choke against Congo

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston says the Black Stars failure to beat Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier was down to coach Kwesi Appiah's poor tactical approach.

The Black Stars hopes of qualifying to another global football mundial were dented on Friday following their shocking 1-1 stalemate against the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to Kingston, the 54-year-old trainer's approach to the encounter cost Ghana the needed maximum points, but believes he needs time to put things right.

“For me I think the coach is building a team, and we already have experienced players around, so that they can gel with new ones who can fit into his system," Kingston said on GHONE TV.

“For me I think his tactics didn’t help him against Congo, but for me he is building his team and they should give him sometime to do that."

The Black Stars will travel to Brazzaville to face the Red Devils of Congo in the fourth round qualifier of the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday.

