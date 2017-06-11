Ex-Ghana international Laryea Kingston predicts Ethiopia downfall

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has predicted that the Black Stars will overwhelmingly beat Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier today.

The four-time Africa champions will host the Walias of Ethiopia in the opening fixture of Group F in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the much anticipated clash, Kingston expressed his belief that the Black Stars will trample over their counterparts with ease.

“We(Ghana) will beat them (Ethiopia) more than three goals, trust me,” Laryea said on Football Legends Night Show on GH One.

“They will fall heavily in Kumasi. I’m having the feeling of our time, the Asantehene watched the team's training, which I believe will bring back the fans."