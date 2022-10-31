Ex-Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah believes Paul Pogba will make a big impact at Juventus after injury return

Former Ghana defender Kwadwo Asamoah says Paul Pogba will strengthen the Juventus team when he is fully fit.

The France superstar has been out of action since joining the Old Ladies in the summer from Manchester United due to injury.

Paul Pogba is expected to return to action in the coming weeks ahead of the World Cup.

Kwadwo Asamoah who played with Pogba at Juventus before he joined Manchester United in 2016 said, the French footballer will give a big helping hand to the team when he recovers.

"We arrived at Juventus the same year and we have always had a great feeling, on and off the pitch. Paul and I occasionally join us. we write on social media”.

“I'm happy that he is back in Juventus. We are talking about a champion who, when he is well, makes the difference. I am convinced that once again he will give a big hand to the team. "

Kwadwo Asamoah who announced his retirement last month won six Italian Serie A titles, four Coppa Italian and three Super Coppa Italia with Juventus.