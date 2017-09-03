Ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston wants more time for Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston says Black Stars must be given more time to build a new squad for the side as they are on the verge of crashing out of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars were already on the backfoot of the qualifiers for the tournament to be played in Russia next year.

They were played in with the chance when Uganda defeated Egypt in Kampala on Thursday but failed to take advantage of the slip up as they were held by Congo to a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Ghana, seeking a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance, fell behind midway through the opening half when Congo captain Thievy Bifouma scored from close range.

It took the misfiring “Black Stars” until five minutes from time to level as Partey ran on to a through ball and fired across the goalkeeper and into the net.

Ghana laid siege to the Congolese goalmouth in the closing minutes, but wild shooting, especially from Thomas Agyepong, let them down.

Uganda top Group E with seven points, one more than Egypt after beating them 1-0 in Kampala Thursday. Ghana have two and Congo one.

Some fans have called for the sacking of coach Appiah even though he took over the side just about four months ago.

Kingston says more time should be given to the former Ghana defender to rebuild he squad for future competitions.

“They should give him sometime to build his team,” Laryea said.

"Already Ghanaians are not confident about our qualification chances, so I entreat them to leave the World Cup for now and

focus on how Kwasi Appiah can build a new team which will become very solid in the future."

