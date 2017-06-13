Ex-Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah calls justice for jailed Ghanaian footballer in Sweden

Former Ghana international Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has called on the Swedish Government to conduct an intense investigations into what prompted the jailing of Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu.

The Swedish court found Bonsu guilty of the charges brought against him by his ex-wife for alleged assault dating back as 2015; two years after the event had taken place.

The midfielder who currently plays for Swedish second division side, Gefle IF, has had his contract terminated by the team. The team made a public announcement about the future of the Ghanaian footballer on its official website after the ruling was passed stating clearly that they no longer needed the services of the 22-year old.

In light of the current development, the 22-year old footballer would also faces deportation and would be slapped with another 10 year-ban from ever returning to Sweden unless he is pardoned if the verdict remains unchanged.

But Swedish-based Chibsah, who has featured for top clubs in the Scandinavian country believes the Ghanaian player is being taken advantage of by his ex-wife.