Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ex-Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah calls justice for jailed Ghanaian footballer in Sweden

Published on: 13 June 2017

Former Ghana international Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has called on the Swedish Government to conduct an intense investigations into what prompted the jailing of Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu.

The Swedish court found Bonsu guilty of the charges brought against him by his ex-wife for alleged assault dating back as 2015; two years after the event had taken place.

The midfielder who currently plays for Swedish second division side, Gefle IF, has had his contract terminated by the team. The team made a public announcement about the future of the Ghanaian footballer on its official website after the ruling was passed stating clearly that they no longer needed the services of the 22-year old.

In light of the current development, the 22-year old footballer would also faces deportation and would be slapped with another 10 year-ban from ever returning to Sweden unless he is pardoned if the verdict remains unchanged.

But Swedish-based Chibsah, who has featured for top clubs in the Scandinavian country believes the Ghanaian player is being taken advantage of by his ex-wife.

The former Asante Kotoko captain has thus called on the Swedish government to look deeply into the matter and offer justice for the sentenced footballer.

Here is the full statement of Yusif Chibsah;

“On behalf of all Ghanaian players in Sweden share your feelings and cry. We know the kind of person you are. We hope and pray that the truth is unveiled as your case goes to the appeals court. We all live in Sweden where we execute our professional duties and are therefore obliged to respect the rules and regulations of the country.

We travel here to work and support our extended families and friends back home. There are lots of people who depend on us. We don’t come here with any intention of misbehaving or causing problems. Sweden is a beautiful country with beautiful culture,values,tradition and people.

As much as the country will not tolerate criminal, bad, immoral and uncultured behaviours, such as murder,rape and assault, by punishing victims of the above mentioned cases, we also would humbly and politely appeal to the government to exercise very deep investigations into cases like rape and assault as some young women take advantage of the financial benefits they get from alledging to be assaulted or raped. Most times,its we the immigrants,as ignorant as we can be who usually fall victim to these “smart girls/women”.

A special case was with ex-AIK football player Dulee Johnson who was once accused of assault and attempt to rape but later won the case upon appeal. We are not here to support criminals,bad characters or people involved in assault and rape; our humble appeal is, we call for extra and transparent investigations into such cases so as to deter the young women who are anxious and determined to use these means as a channel of making money from innocent men who might be wrongly accused and convicted. We want JUSTICE”.

Bonsu repeatedly denied the charges, but testimony from his wife’s relatives led the court to believe the victim’s version of events.

Meanwhile, agent for the player has filed an appeal and hopeful of a positive outcome

Credit: SportsObama.com

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations