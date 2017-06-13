Ex-Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah calls justice for jailed Ghanaian footballer in Sweden
Former Ghana international Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has called on the Swedish Government to conduct an intense investigations into what prompted the jailing of Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu.
“On behalf of all Ghanaian players in Sweden share your feelings and cry. We know the kind of person you are. We hope and pray that the truth is unveiled as your case goes to the appeals court. We all live in Sweden where we execute our professional duties and are therefore obliged to respect the rules and regulations of the country.
We travel here to work and support our extended families and friends back home. There are lots of people who depend on us. We don’t come here with any intention of misbehaving or causing problems. Sweden is a beautiful country with beautiful culture,values,tradition and people.
As much as the country will not tolerate criminal, bad, immoral and uncultured behaviours, such as murder,rape and assault, by punishing victims of the above mentioned cases, we also would humbly and politely appeal to the government to exercise very deep investigations into cases like rape and assault as some young women take advantage of the financial benefits they get from alledging to be assaulted or raped. Most times,its we the immigrants,as ignorant as we can be who usually fall victim to these “smart girls/women”.
A special case was with ex-AIK football player Dulee Johnson who was once accused of assault and attempt to rape but later won the case upon appeal. We are not here to support criminals,bad characters or people involved in assault and rape; our humble appeal is, we call for extra and transparent investigations into such cases so as to deter the young women who are anxious and determined to use these means as a channel of making money from innocent men who might be wrongly accused and convicted. We want JUSTICE”.
Bonsu repeatedly denied the charges, but testimony from his wife’s relatives led the court to believe the victim’s version of events.
Meanwhile, agent for the player has filed an appeal and hopeful of a positive outcome
Credit: SportsObama.com