Ex-Ghana Olympic star Solar Ayew tips Jordan Ayew to win FIFA Best Player in future

Ex-Ghana's Under-23 midfielder Solar Ayew has tipped his nephew Jordan Ayew to clinch the FIFA Best Player in future.

Ayew claims the Swansea City star is being prepared to become the best player on the planet.

The 25-year-old has shown improved performance for the Swans since he joined from Aston Villa in January this year.

And Solar, the brother of Ghana legend Abedi Pele, is confident the former Marseille striker will clinch the top individual award in future.

“As for Jordan, I can say without doubt that he will be the next Oppong Weah to win the FIFA World Best from Africa”, he told GBC’s Sunrise FM.

“The family is grooming him and we want to keep him on a low key, but the target is for him to win the World best soon, which is within his reach.”

