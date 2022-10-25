Ex-Ghana President Kufuor reveals secret behind Black Stars' impressive World Cup debut in 2006

Former Ghana President John Kufuor has attributed the Black Stars' impressive World Cup debut in 2006 to the players' physical fitness.

In Germany 16 years ago, the Black Stars qualified from a group that included Italy, the United States, and the Czech Republic. They defeated Czech, who were ranked second at the time, 2-0, before beating the experienced USA 2-1 to secure qualification to the round of 16.

Black Stars were eliminated in the last 16 by Brazil after suffering a 3-0 defeat, but considering it was their first appearance, their performance was deemed impressive, and they were greeted as heroes in Ghana.

Ghana will make their fourth appearance in Qatar this year, and officials from the Ghana Football Association, led by President Kurt Okraku, met with President Kufuor ahead of the tournament.

Addressing the delegation, President Kufour said, "We must be physically strong at the World Cup because in 2006, the Black Stars performed better because of the strength of the team, you look at the captain, Stephen Appiah and then characters like Sulley Muntari, you can’t just push Sulley down. The Asamoah Gyan's, and the Essien's were physically fit.

"So, one thing I pray you would ensure they go to the pitch physically fit battle with other countries. We shouldn’t be walkovers, so we must be strong, smart and have stamina and then towards goal, we must work as a team, single purpose team to hit into the post."

"When you do that I’m sure you will come away with flying colours. So, you have all my blessings, and prayers. I pray that it shouldn’t be only the first round, they should continue to the quarter and semi-finals. The nation awaits good news from the team."

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage in Qatar.