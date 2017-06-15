Ex-Ghana skipper CK Akunnor showers praise on coach Kwesi Appiah

Former Ghana captain Charles Akunnor has eulogized coach Kwesi Appiah for guiding the Black Stars to wallop Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier last Sunday.

The four-time Africa champions annihilated the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 in Group F opening fixture of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

And according to Akunnor, he was swept away by the cohesion of the team in the heavy win.

"I was excited about the team's performance against the Ethiopians because, for the first time, they played compactly in years," Akonnor told Graphic Sports.

"Our coach did a fantastic job with his tactics and I was enthused about his boldness to give three players their debut in his first game,"