Ex-Ghana star Abdul ''Golden Boy'' Razak pitches himself for vacant Black Stars coaching job

Ex-Ghana star Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak says he wants the Black Stars coaching job.

He wants to replace Israeli Avram Grant who will not continue after the expiration of his contract at the end of the month.

But the Kotoko legend has been on the job market since leaving Sudanese side Merghani Kassala in June 2015.

For Razak, that should not be an obstacle at all.

''Why will I not be ready if I am asked right now to handle the Stars? People will say I do not have a club I manage now and that I am unattached but I always know what I am about and I always know the job I am doing,'' he told Otec FM

''I train every day and if anybody wants to see me train, they should come to Mampong and see, I train every morning. I will not say because I do not manage a club now, I will relax and do nothing.

''I am always going through my drills and my training and so if I am called upon anytime, I will not panic and wonder what I should do because I am always ready and available to quickly get back into management when I am called upon.''

Razak has experience working abroad after glittering spells with Stade Malian of Mali where he led them to four successive league titles, three Super Cups and two FA Cups.

The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner also coached ASFA Yennega in Burkina Faso (1994), Dragons of Benin (1998) and Etoile Filante of Togo.

