Ex-Ghana star Anthony Baffoe backs new Black Stars technical team to succeed

Ex-Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe is backing the new Black Stars backroom staff to thrive.

Three former national stars Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingston are the new faces expected to offer support to returning coach Kwesi Appiah.

Tanko, who served as a Cameroon assistant coach has been named as the 1st assistant coach of the team.

Former captain Stephen Appiah is the new coordinator of the team while Richard Kingston will serve as the goalkeepers' trainer.

And former international Anthony Baffoe is delighted with the involvement of the former stars.