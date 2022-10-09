Ex-Ghana star Kevin-Prince Boateng & Gerald Asamoah unveiled as host city ambassadors for Germany Euro 2024 finals

Ghanaian duo Kevin-Prince Boateng and Gerald Asamoah have been appointed as official host city ambassadors for the UEFA Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

They were unveiled during an official dinner organized by the German Football Association (DFB) which had tournament director Philipp Lahm present.

Boateng, a former Ghana international but born in the European country, was chosen to represent the city of Berlin.

As a member of Germany silver medalist winning team of the 2002 World Cup team and a legend at Schalke 04, Asamoah got picked to represent the city for Gelsenkirchen.

Asamoah was born in Ghana and came close to playing for the Black Stars but got overlooked when he joined the team and was not fielded.

Below are the official ambassadors for the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

Berlin: Kevin-Prince Boateng (German-Ghanaian soccer player/official ambassador who grew up in the Wedding district)

Dortmund: Roman Weidenfeller (longtime BVB goalkeeper and world champion 2014/official ambassador), Annike Krahn (longtime national football player/local ambassador)

Dusseldorf: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (women’s national coach/official ambassador), Sandra Mikolaschek (para table tennis player at Borussia Düsseldorf, two-time Paralympics participant/local ambassador), Selin Oruz (national hockey player/local ambassador)

Frankfurt: Alex Meier (long-time professional and crowd favorite at Eintracht Frankfurt/official ambassador), Deborah Levi (as a brakewoman, Olympic champion 2022 in two-man bob/local ambassador)

Gelsenkirchen: Gerald Asamoah (vice world champion 2002, longtime professional and crowd favorite at Schalke 04/official ambassador)

Hamburg: Patrick Esume (Football Coach and TV Commentator/Official Ambassador)

Cologne: Harald “Toni” Schumacher (vice world champion 1982 and 1986, European champion 1980, goalkeeper legend of 1. FC Köln/official ambassador)

Leipzig: Jörg Junhold (Managing Director and Director of Zoo Leipzig/Official Ambassador)

Munich: Felix Brych (FIFA Referee/Official Ambassador)

Stuttgart: Cacau (born in Brazil, 23-time German international, third place in the 2010 World Cup, from 2016 to 2021DFB integration officer/official ambassador), Niko Kappel (2016 Paralympic gold medalist in shot put/local ambassador), Elisabeth Seitz (22-time German gymnastics champion, 2022 European champion/local ambassador).