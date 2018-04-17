Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston eyes BIG FIFA World Cup ambition

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston says he wants to coach Ghana to win the FIFA World Cup to make up for his failure to represent the nation at the competition during his footballing career.

Kingston, who was a key figure of the Black Stars team that qualified for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany but did not participate after he was ruled out through suspension.

However, Kingston who is now the head coach of third-tier side Kingsbato FC, has set his sights on helping the nation claim glory in the global football mundial should he get the opportunity to handle the four-time Africa champions at the tournament.

“In my coaching career, I want to graduate like the way I graduated through the various national teams," Kingston said, as reported by Ghanaweb.

"In my playing days, I played for the national under-15, 17, 20, the Olympic team and then the Black Stars."

"So that’s the same way I want to graduate through the ranks.”

"In the next two years, I see myself coaching one of the top four clubs in the country and then one of the national teams,” the 37-year-old said.

"I did a lot for the Black Stars, worked very hard for the team but I did not go to the World Cup, but I have the confidence that one day, I will win the World Cup for this country.

"I keep saying it that I will win it for Ghana and I believe I will do it one day."

Kingston featured for Ghana at the 2006 and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in Egypt and Ghana respectively.

At club level, he played for Libyan side Al-Ittihad Tripoli, Maccabi Ahi Nazareth, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Israel as well as Russian clubs Krylia Sovetov, Terek Grozny and Lokomotiv Moscow.

He was also on the books of Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, Hearts of Midlothian in Scotland and local sides Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.