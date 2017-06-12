Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston implores Kwesi Appiah to maintain current Black Stars squad

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has urged Kwesi Appiah to maintain the squad that run riot the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Kwesi Appiah used as many as three debutantes in his starting line up against the East Africans and they all passed with flying colours to the delight of many Ghanaians.

Prior to the much-anticipated encounter, many lamented on the absence of some key players, most notably Christian Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

However, after putting the Ethiopians to the sword with ease, Kingston believes the time has come for the gaffer to maintain the squad for longer term success.

"From a coaching perspective, I believe that when you're building a new team you'll need consistency, and per the excellent performance the boys put up yesterday, I think he should maintain the squad as it is," Kingston told Happy FM.

"Appiah should take a cue from our 2005-06 and 2011-12 squads, where our rhythm was utmost."

"Therefore if he (Kwesi Appiah) is building a new team for the future he should not alter the squad at his disposal now because yesterday they played marvellously well."

Goals from skipper Asamoah Gyan, John Boye, Ebenezer Ofori and Raphael Dwamena's brace ensured that Kwesi Appiah and his team easily passed the litmus test in Group F.

