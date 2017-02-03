Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston questions Avram Grant's tactics in Cameroon defeat

Published on: 03 February 2017
Laryea Kingston

Ex-Ghana winger Laryea Kingston says Ghana lost from the bench in their 2-0 semi-final defeat to Cameroon on Thursday at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kingston questioned Avram Grant's substitutions after going down 1-0 by the 72nd minute.

Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu came on to replace Thomas Partey

''Why replacing a midfielder for a midfielder when your team is trailing with strikers on the bench?,'' Kingston asked.

''The coach could have added more attackers into the game by introducing a striker for a defender and pushing one of the mid fielders back.

''He could have also introduced Asamoah Gyan earlier on as seen in the few minute he played.''

  • Avram Grant, the 'ofunu' coach says:
    February 03, 2017 01:07 pm
    Well said, bra Laryea!!! Avram Grant disappointed Ghana big time yesterday. He was tactically naive and incompetent. The timing of Asamoah Gyan coming into the game was very bad. He could have been ushered into the game before second half resumed or better still he could have started. Why did Grant substitute a midfielder for a midfielder at the time that we were chasing the game??? This really admits to the fact that Avram Grant has lost it all when it comes to reading of matches and being tactical efficient. Avram Grant is no better than our own Kwasi Appiah. I swear that no serious club anywhere will take Grant on board, not even in the Chinese league. He's a dumb too.

