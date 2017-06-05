Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston taking coaching badges

Ex-Ghana winger Laryea Kingston is among 65 participants studying for the CAF License "B" coaching certificate.

The 14-day programme started last Friday at the Ghana National Sports College in Winneba.

Kingston's brother Richard, who has been appointed Black Stars goalkeeping coach, is among the participants.

Ghana FA technical director Francis Oti-Akenteng paid a surprise visit to the coaches made it reiterated the importance of the course.

The instructors of the course are Professor Joseph Mintah, Anthony Edusei and current Black Queens head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

Speaking to the participating coaches, Prof. Mintah highlighted the opportunities awaiting them and the need to keep themselves active as the opportunities unfold gradually.

The CAF "B" License is the first to be organized this year and is expected to end on the 16 June.

