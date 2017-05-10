Ex-Ghana star Opoku Nti gives inspirational talks to Black Starlets squad in Gabon

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee member Opoku Nti has been motivating the Black Starlets in Gabon ahead of the start of the 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup.

Nti, an ex-international striker, has been giving inspirational talks to the budding talents who take to the field on Saturday.

The Black Starlets will face Cameroon at the Stade de Franceville in the Group A opener.

Ghana are making a return to the African Junior Championship after being disqualified from playing in the last tournament for fielding an over-aged players.

Ex #Ghana star & @ghanafaofficial board member Opoku Nti holds motivational session for the Black Starlets ahead of Africa U17 Championship. pic.twitter.com/A2aqQ6Cnu0 — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (@ghanafaofficial) May 10, 2017

