Ex-Ghana star Opoku Nti gives inspirational talks to Black Starlets squad in Gabon

Published on: 10 May 2017
Opoku Nti talking to Ghana's U17 team in Gabon.

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee member Opoku Nti has been motivating the Black Starlets in Gabon ahead of the start of the 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup.

Nti, an ex-international striker, has been giving inspirational talks to the budding talents who take to the field on Saturday.

The Black Starlets will face Cameroon at the Stade de Franceville in the Group A opener.

Ghana are making a return to the African Junior Championship after being disqualified from playing in the last tournament for fielding an over-aged players.

 

