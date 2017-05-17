Ex-Ghana striker Charles Takyi elated with debut coaching experience with German lower side KFC Uerdingen

Former Ghana striker Charles Takyi is savouring his first coaching career with German fourth-tier side KFC Uerdingen.

The 36-year-old was appointed caretaker coach of the club in March this year.

The Ghanaian was in charge as his side thumped Hiesfeld 4-0 in the final league game of the season.

After the game Uerdinger fans stormed the playing surface and celebrated with their heroes for a wonderful season.

And Takyi, who knows these images and emotions well, was left thrilled.

"I have never experienced such a season as the KFC," the former Bundesliga player beamed around with fans who were waiting for a picture with their darling:

"I was injured very early, had to fight back. But the team has super compensated with their team spirit. This is very emotional for me and I wish it would continue with the KFC. The club deserved it. "

Takyi made a total of 24 games in the German Oberhaus and netted four times before he was elevated.

