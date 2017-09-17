Ex-Ghana U17 captain Nasiru Mohammed tallies six league goals for Hacken in Swedish Allsvenskan

Ghanaian striker Nasiru Mohammed scored his fifth goal of the season as Hacken posted a 3-0 win over Elfsborg at home in the Swedish top-flight.

The former Ghana U17 captain found the back of the net in the 40th minute to double his side's lead with the assist from Paulinho Guerreiro.

Egyptian Ahmed Yasin gave Hacken the lead on 21 minutes and Adam Andersson scored the third on the 90th minute mark.

Mohammed who was making his 18th league appearance was substitute in the Daleho Irandust in the 81st minute.

