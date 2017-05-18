Ex-Ghana Under-17 star Sadat Bukari joins Georgian giants Samtredia on one-year deal

Former Ghana Under-17 striker Sadat Bukari has signed a one-year deal with Georgian champions Samtredia FC.

The 28-year-old joins after leaving Cypriot side Aris Limmasol as a free agent.

The Ghanaian refused to renew his contract Aris.

He is expected to be key for the side ahead of their involvement in next seaso's UEFA Champions League qualifying stage.

The striker has an extensive résumé having played for Etoile Du Sahel, Astra Giurgiu, Macaibi Haifa and US Monastir amongst others.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)