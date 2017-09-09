Ex-Ghana winger Laryea Kingston questions Andre and Jordan Ayew Black Stars commitments

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has casted doubt over the commitment level of Andre and Jordan Ayew to the Black Stars.

Ahead of Ghana's return encounter against the Red Devils of Congo in Brazzaville, Andre and Jordan pulled out of the squad at the last moment.

Andre complained of hamstring injury while Jordan missed through stomach disorder to the dismay of many Ghanaians.

“In some games Andre Ayew is not 100% fit but he will hide it for him to be feature in the game, i have done it before,” Kingston said on Football Legends Night Show on GH One.

“Asamoah Gyan wasn’t fit, he wasn’t feeling well to play in the return leg but he managed to go with the team, so i expect the deputy captain to be with the team. For him to stay out and let the team go for me it wasn’t the best.”

He added, “Andre and Jordan felt that there was no hope so why should i go. But they have to be committed to every game, even though the game is not important. Andre is the deputy captain and he has to be with the team though they can’t play so for me i think they abandoned the team."

In the absence of the duo, Ghana recorded a resounding 5-1 victory over the Red Devils at Stade Municipal Kintele.

Ghana have amassed 5 points and they are behind Egypt (9) and Uganda (7).

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)