Ex-Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga revels in Mattersburg relegation escape

Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga has been left delighted after Mattersburg avoided the drop in the Austrian League.

The 20-year-old, on loan from giants Red Bull Salzburg, helped the side to avoid relegation in his short stint.

And the former Ghana youth star has been left thrilled.

“The main aim of the team was to avoid relegation and we did that with three games to go," he is quoted by Sportscrusader.com

"It has been a very good season for me personally having enjoyed myself and won three MVPs in 14 games, getting nominated into the Team of the week and the month on a number of occasions as well.

“Mattersburg had 14 points from 20 games when I arrived but we have since won 26 points in just 14 games and we are not sure of safety in the league."

Atanga scored three goals and provided one assist for the side.

By Patrick Akoto

