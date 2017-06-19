Ex-Ghana youth midfielder Prosper Kasim registers brace in Norrby big victory over Orgryte

Former Ghana youth international Prosper Kasim registered a brace for Norrby IF as they thump Orgryte 5-1 in the Swedish Superettan league at the Boras Arena.

Norrby dominated their opponents from the first minute of the game and deservedly got the opener in the 16th minute through Swedish striker Adam Stahl.

Ghanaian midfielder Prosper Kasim added his side's second of the game in the 18th minute before completing his brace in the 31st minute with close range finish.

Sebastian Carlsen pulled a goal back for Orgryte in 65th but further goals from Jesper Brandt 68th and Nicklas Savolainen 74th completed the rout for the Sea Blues lads.

Kasim joined Norrby from giants IFK Gothenburg in the January transfer window after failing to establish himself in the side.

The win takes Norrby to 12th position with 15 points after 13 rounds

