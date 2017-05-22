Ex-Ghana youth star Awudu Issaka claims current squad U-17 lack playmaker

Ex-Ghana Under-17 star Awudu Issaka claims the current squad lack a playmaker despite their impressive showing at the ongoing CAF U-17 Championship.

The Black Starlets have revived a keen interest among Ghanaians with their attacking brand of football.

The two-time African champions scored nine goals in three matches during the group stage.

But Awudu Issaka, who inspired Ghana to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1995 in Ecuador, claims the current generation lack a gem.

“The difference between our and these boys is that I was the main playmaker of the team but this team no playmaker,” he is quoted by FootballMadeInGhana.com.

The Black Starlets will take on Niger in their semi-final clash on Wednesday.

By Patrick Akoto

