Ex-Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye in high spirit ahead of full season with Mexican side Atlas FC

Ex-Ghana Under-20 midfielder Clifford Aboagye is hopeful of a great full season with Mexican side Atlas FC.

The 22-year-old is currently on pre-season in Mazatlan in preparation for the new season.

The Ghanaian spent the last six month on loan from Spanish side Granada.

But the club has made the deal permanent.

"It's a new season that I think we're going to start very well and we're going to meet the goals," he told the club's official website

"We are already in preseason, at a very good time for us footballers to take pace and be in shape. So I think I'll be doing well this year, I hope to make a tournament much better than the last.

"I think there is a good team, a talented team, and everyone has the opportunity to prove it." Clifford's goal is to get ahead, so the goal of the Fury is high, seeking that the requirement is always to occupy the top positions.

"It's what we work for. We have very high expectations to make a good tournament and always be up. "

"I have to follow what the Profe tells me, he has his job and I also have to give everything I have to play in the best way."

