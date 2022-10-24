Ex-Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye debunks reports Black Stars coaches take bribes

Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye has debunked reports about some Ghanaian coaches taking monies as inducement before inviting players to the national team.

Clifford Aboagye, who has gone through the various ranks in the national team disclosed that there was no time a coach asked him to pay money before getting an invitation.

The 27-year-old in an interview with Original FM revealed he never paid any money to any coach before he received his first Black Stars call-up.

“I always hear about coaches taking bribes but I have never been asked to pay a bribe and/or paid a bribe to anyone to get a call up ever to the Black Stars in my life. I think they are just rumours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Granada midfielder hopes his exploits in the Mexican league should guarantee him a spot in the Black Stars squad as the World Cup draws nearer.

“I’ve been playing in Mexico for five years now, I’m not new to the league here and besides it is rated among the best in South America. I believe playing here should not hinder my chances of playing for the Black Stars. There are equally good players here who will be in Qatar with their respective countries and so do I.

“I have been working hard and staying consistent. I proved it at the youth level in 2013 where I captained the Black Satellites (U-20) to win bronze in New Zealand,” he added.

Clifford Aboagye currently plays for Mexican side Queretaro and has made 11 appearances, scoring one goal this season.

Aboagye shot into global fame after an impressive outing at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup that was staged in Turkey where he won the bronze ball, losing the overall best player award to former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and the second-best to Uruguay’s Nicolas Lopez.

He failed to break into the senior team featuring for the youth side from 2013-2017. With no European football since leaving Granada in 2017, Aboagye has been consistent in Mexico, having played for Atlas, Tijuana and Pueblo.