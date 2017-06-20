Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ex-Ghana youth star Moses Odjer 90% certain to leave Serie B side Salernitana

Published on: 20 June 2017

Ex-Ghana youth midfielder Moses Odjer says he's 90% certain to leave Serie B side Salernitana this summer.

The 20-year-old has been major part of Salernitana's impressive campaign last term despite being knocked back by injuries.

The Serie B side are keen to keep the talented midfielder while the former Tema Youth midfielder is anxious to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

“It is dicey, they (Salernitana) want me to stay but I want to leave, I want to leave to the Serie,” he told KWESE Sports.

“It is very likely I will leave this season, my managers are still talking with some Club and is 90% done.”

 

Moses Odjer latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations