Ex-Ghana youth star Moses Odjer 90% certain to leave Serie B side Salernitana
M. Odjer
Ex-Ghana youth midfielder Moses Odjer says he's 90% certain to leave Serie B side Salernitana this summer.
The 20-year-old has been major part of Salernitana's impressive campaign last term despite being knocked back by injuries.
The Serie B side are keen to keep the talented midfielder while the former Tema Youth midfielder is anxious to seek a new challenge elsewhere.
“It is dicey, they (Salernitana) want me to stay but I want to leave, I want to leave to the Serie,” he told KWESE Sports.
“It is very likely I will leave this season, my managers are still talking with some Club and is 90% done.”