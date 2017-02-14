Ex-Ghana youth star Moses Odjer wins Best Goal Award in Italy

Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer won the Best Ghanaian goal in Italy award for the 2015/16 season on Monday.

The former Ghana Under-20 star was handed the award at an event organised by Sports Events Professionals in the European country.

Odjer sublime finish for Salernitana against Latin won him the accolade.

The African midfielder only returned to the pitch against Vicenza over the weekend after being sidelined with an injury since November last year.

He climbed off the bench as the visitors won 1-0.

The award ceremony is organised by the body representing all Ghanaians living in Italy voted to give the youngster the award.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)