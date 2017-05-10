Ex-Ghana youth star Saddick Adams confirms holding 'advanced' talks with Kotoko over possible switch

Former Ghana youth striker Saddick Adams has confirmed holding talks with Kotoko over a possible move.

Adams, 26, is currently on a short term loan at Cypriot side Turk Ocagi Limassol from Berekum Chelsea.

But he has confirmed holding talks with the Ghanaian giants but leaves it to his parent club to decide his future.

"Yes...I remember I spoke with some officials of Asante Kotoko few months ago," Adams told Sunyani-based Space FM "But I told them am now in Cyprus and all depends on my parent club Berekum Chelsea. "And I think they have spoke with them [Berekum Chelsea] and am ready to join any club in Ghana including Kotoko."

