Ex-Ghana youth star Yaw Yeboah to leave Dutch side FC Twente in the summer

Ghanaian youngster Yaw Yeboah will leave Dutch side FC Twente at the end of the season.

Yeboah, 19, joined the side on loan from English giants Manchester City.

The former Ghana Under-20 midfielder will not be seeking contract extension when his loan deal expires in the summer.

The West African sensation is believed to be on the radar of several European clubs and will weigh the best option available.

The Ghanaian has made 26 appearances and scored twice this season.

