Veteran goalie George Owu confirms he's joined Ashantigold till end of season
Ex-Hasaacas goalkeeper George Owu has confirmed he has signed a short-term deal with struggling Ashantigold.
The veteran has been brought in by coach CK Akunnor to help turn around their season.
And the 35-year-old has confirmed he has signed a short-term loan contract with the side.
"Yes its true that I have joined Ashantigold. I have signed form them till the end of the season," he told Accra-based Hot FM
"I am here to help the club survive relegation."
The miners have been poor this season as they lie bottom of the table.