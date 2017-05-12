Veteran goalie George Owu confirms he's joined Ashantigold till end of season

Ex-Hasaacas goalkeeper George Owu has confirmed he has signed a short-term deal with struggling Ashantigold.

The veteran has been brought in by coach CK Akunnor to help turn around their season.

And the 35-year-old has confirmed he has signed a short-term loan contract with the side.

"Yes its true that I have joined Ashantigold. I have signed form them till the end of the season," he told Accra-based Hot FM

"I am here to help the club survive relegation."

The miners have been poor this season as they lie bottom of the table.

