Ex-Hearts of Oak ace Winful Cobbinah gears up for Viborg FF training

Former Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo Winful Cobbinah has been snapped at the dressing room of Viborg FF as he gears up for his first training session with the side.

The silky attacking enforcer arrived in Denmark at the weekend to complete his transfer after a superlative performance for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League last season.

The Accra-based giants and Viborg agreed on a fee of about €75,000.

The 26-year-old is expected to transfer that form to the Danish League 1 in the coming days.

Cobbinah was a core member of Black Stars B side that clinched the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations title.

