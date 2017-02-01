Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Mireku wants club to confirm Henry Wellington as head coach

Ex-captain of Hearts of Oak Yaw Amankwah Mireku has backed assistant coach Henry Joseph Wellington to be handed the substantive job.

Hearts have struggled to appoint a coach for the season with the Ghana Premier League set to start this weekend.

Mireku believes it is time now to turn to the former King Faisal trainer who has been in charge for the pre-season preparations.

"I will agree with those insisting the Hearts of Oak job should be given to assistant coach Henry Joseph Wellington,'' Mireku said.

"Football is all about teamwork. The team have done their pre-season with the assistant coach guiding them in test matches, he prepared the players towards the upcoming league".

"Is the new head coach coming to start from the scratch or he is coming to work depending on the report of the assistant coach? he asked.

"The players are now used to the ethics, system and philosophy of coach Wellington.

''For now, I think Hearts of Oak should forget appointing a new head coach and stick to assistant coach Henry Wellington."

The Phobians will be making a trip to the El Wak stadium in their league opener.

By Nuhu Adams

