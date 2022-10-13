Ex-Hearts of Oak CEO Harry Zakour opposes Coach Samuel Boadu sacking, says club should have been patient

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer Harry Zakour says management of the club should have given Coach Samuel Boadu more time to turn the fortunes of the club around.

Boadu was relived off his duties after the Super Clash against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak held Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 draw in the Ghana Premier League matchday three fixture.

The results coupled with other poor performances led to the sacking of Coach Samuel Boadu and his technical team disbanded before their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Harry Zakour who will go down as one of the best CEO’s of the club said management should have been patient with Boadu.

“I don’t know what really is happening but I was against the sacking of a coach after losing three matches. I don’t know why, they should have had patience”, he said on Radio Gold.

“Look at Manchester United, didn’t they lose two big matches, did they sack the coach”

“If you look at what is happening in Liverpool. We all watch football, you know what I mean, it’s not everyday that’s your day. You all have to sit down and say, why did I lose the last matches by 3-0?, Zakour quizzed why management took the decision.

Harry Zakour led the Phobians to six consecutive league titles, the CAF Champions League, Super Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup in 2000,2001 and 2004 respectively.