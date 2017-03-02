Ex-Hearts of Oak management member Al Wahab: ''We don't need a foreign coach''

Former Hearts of Oak management member Farouk Al Wahab says the next Black Stars coach should be a local man.

The economist argues that majority of the Black Stars players had their talents refined by local coaches at their embroidery stages and can therefore he handled as mature stars.

He told Bohye FM in Kumasi: ''This is an established fact, we don’t need a foreign coach.''

Mr Wahab explained further the that majority of the players of the senior national football team are harnessed by local coaches at the early stages of their careers and it will be only prudent for a local coach to supervise such players at senior the national team level.

