Former Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda has signed two-year deal with Jordanian side Al Faisaly, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 24-year-old joins on a free transfer after ending his contract with the Phobians.

Dauda refused contract extension to facilitate his move to the Arab nation.

He was Hearts' highest scorer two season ago.

Al Faisaly is the most sucesssful club in Jordan having won the Premier League crown 33 times.