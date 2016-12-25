Ex Hearts of Oak stars Christian and Robert Saba lose father; burial fixed for January 27

The Saba brothers Christian and Robert have lost their father Daniel Michael Nii Saban Saba aka “Makooko” aged 86.

They both played for Accra Hearts of Oak and the junior national teams before moving abroad.

Christian was a member of the 1995 FIFA U17 World Cup winning team in Ecuador which earned him a move to Bayern Munich.

He played for the Bavarians but could not break into the senior squad and he is now with the club as an assistant coach for their U16 team.

The retired midfielder was a member of Ghana’s squad at the 1996 Olympics in Atalanta.

The late Daniel Saba will be buried on 27 January, 2017 at the Osu Cemetary in Accra.

He left behind eleven children (9 boys and 2 girls).

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)