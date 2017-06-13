Ex-Hearts star Bernard Bortey in SHOCKING Asamoah Gyan attack, claims Ghana captain is not a good leader

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Bernard 'Don' Bortey has launched a sensational and unprovoked attack on Asamoah Gyan, claiming the iconic Ghana captain is not a good leader.

Gyan, 31, courted controversy on Sunday when he wore a bizarre captain's armband with his OWN FACE on it during the Black Stars 5-0 demolishing of Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The actions of the former Sunderland hitman has sharply divided opinion in the West African nation as it exposes the growing disquiet regarding the leadership direction of the team.

But former Hearts of Oak star Bernard 'Don' Bortey has questioned Gyan's leadership qualities claiming he lacks the competence to control the dressing room.

“Asamoah Gyan and I joined the Black Stars the same day, so I think he has that much experience. But I can say he is not a good leader like Stephen Appiah,” Bortey told Class FM.

“Gyan can do whatever you want him to do in terms of football because he knows that he is a scorer. When you put him in, he will score for you, but when it comes to leadership skills, he is not on top.

“A strong leader should command team-mates, organise them and tell them to do this and do that on and off the field of play because when the team loses, all the blame will definitely come to the captain and coach.

He added: “Gyan is scoring but when he does something wrong and people are criticizing him, he doesn't speak out to calm down nerves. But as a good leader, you have to come out and explain issues to the public so they understand.”

Gyan, who has now scored 50 goals for the four-time African champions, has expressed shock over the reaction to the customized armband.

Global-respected journalists and pundits are demanding more respect for the striker, who has joined the league of an extra-ordinary African footballers after reaching the 50- goal milestone.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)